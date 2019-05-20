Wigan Warriors fans still face long delays but airport power problem now fixed

Wigan Warriors fans stranded in Barcelona after chaos at Manchester Airport still face long delays getting home despite the power problem causing the issues being fixed.



Engineers said the issues which led to almost 70 flights to and from the airport, including many of those bringing rugby league fans back from Catalonia, being cancelled on Sunday have now been solved.

However, a "small number of delays and cancellations" are expected on Monday following the power problem interrupting fuel supply.

That means some Wigan supporters who travelled to watch their team face Catalans Dragons at the Camp Nou will not return to the borough until Tuesday.

An airport spokesman said there were a total of 69 cancellations.

Thirty-seven of the cancelled flights were arrivals and 32 were departures.

A statement from the airport said that "most scheduled flights" would operate as normal on Monday, but "there will be a small number of delays and cancellations as a result of the issues experienced".

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.