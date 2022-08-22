Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, who was in his 60s, reported feeling unwell and collapsed outside a property on Linden Avenue in Orrell.

Paramedics rushed to the house at around 1pm on Monday to treat the man and firefighters from Wigan lowered him to the ground.

