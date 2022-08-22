Tragedy as man dies after collapsing on scaffolding at house in Wigan
Emergency services rushed to a house in Wigan when a man collapsed while on scaffolding.
By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 4:55 pm
The man, who was in his 60s, reported feeling unwell and collapsed outside a property on Linden Avenue in Orrell.
Paramedics rushed to the house at around 1pm on Monday to treat the man and firefighters from Wigan lowered him to the ground.
The man was taken to hospital by ambulance and his loved ones rushed to his bedside, but sadly he was later confirmed to have died.