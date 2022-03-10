Man safe after early hours Wigan canal bridge incident

Emergency services descended on a Wigan canal bridge and a road was sealed off amid fears that a man might take his own life.

By Charles Graham
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 9:28 am

The distressed man was spotted on the parapet of the bridge overlooking the Leeds and Liverpool Canal at around 1am on Thursday March 10.

Trained police negotiators talked to him while both paramedics and a fire crew from Hindley station were on standby.

The canal bridge on Lily Lane

Thankfully after an hour, the man agreed to come down and a police spokeswoman said that the incident was “safely concluded.”

