Access to main road to be blocked as major gas engineering works start

Engineering work is set to take place in Lowton over the next six weeks

The major project to replace ageing underground pipes that help safely deliver gas to thousands of homes begins on Monday (July 26).

The work is taking place on Stone Cross Lane South in Lowton, close to the junction with the East Lancs Road.

Access to properties along Stone Cross Lane South will be via the Newton Road end only.

Cadent, which manages the North West’s 21,000-mile gas distribution network, has liaised with Wigan Council and informed the occupants affected.

This work has been deliberately scheduled to a window that minimises disruption, with schools finished for summer.

Phil Hendrick, customer operations area manager at Cadent, said: “This is essential work in a challenging location, just off the busy East Lancashire Road.

“We do not foresee any impact to the East Lancs but we want to give warning that you will not be able to turn off here to Stone Cross Lane South.

“Please follow the diversion route via the next roundabout and through to Newton Road.”

There should be no interruption to gas supply.

The work is part of an £800m, five-year North West investment programme to ensure safety and reliability of gas distribution in the local area.

Modernising the network will also help get it ready for the introduction of hydrogen, which is essential to local and national targets to achieve net zero carbon emissions as it emits zero carbon at the point of use.

If you smell gas during this work, nearby or anywhere, ring the national gas emergency service immediately on 0800 111 999.