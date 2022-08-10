Avanti West Coast urges Wigan customers not to travel during strike action

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Industrial action by the train drivers’ union Aslef on Saturday will mean the intercity operator, which has routes serving Wigan, is unable to run any of its services along its west coast route.

The action has been co-ordinated by the union across other train operators.

Options to travel by rail will be extremely limited on the West Coast Main Line between London, Scotland and North Wales.

Avanti West Coast will not be operating on the west coast this weekend

Many destinations will have no rail connectivity and rail replacement services will not be in place.

Customers are being told not travel and instead claim a refund, seek alternative transport or rearrange journeys for another date.

Managing director of Avanti West Coast, Phil Whittingham, said: “Yet again our customers will bear the brunt of industrial action and will face a weekend of misery as a result.

“With the summer holidays in full swing and the return of the Premier League, this action will ruin many people’s plans.

"We’re obviously disappointed by Aslef’s decision to go on strike, which we believe is unnecessary and premature.

"We would urge them to engage in meaningful industry reform talks around modernising working practices and developing a railway fit for the 21st Century and we remain open for talks at any time.

“Our route will be severely impacted. As a result, we’re telling customers not to travel and instead make their journeys on another date or claim a full refund.

"Many destinations on the West Coast Main Line will have no rail connectivity on this day, so anyone who needs to travel should seek alternative transport.

"Again, I would like to reiterate my thanks to our customers for being patient and understanding as services face further disruption.”

Customers with tickets for Saturday can claim a full refund from their point of purchase.

Alternatively, tickets can be used to travel either the day before or up to and including August 16.