Bee Network moves step closer as plans agreed for lower fares and new electric buses in Wigan

Greater Manchester’s leaders agreed a report today which will see new prices introduced from September 4, after the plan was brought forward due to the cost-of-living crisis.

They also agreed to allocate funding for 220 zero-emission buses, with 50 to be in operation in Wigan and Bolton by September next year, and a further 170 – purchased alongside funding from Stagecoach – to operate in the south of Greater Manchester by 2024.

The scheme is part of the Bee Network – Greater Manchester leaders’ vision for a more integrated, London-style public transport system.

Andy Burnham Mayor of Greater Manchester

The announcement comes just days after the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court decision that the Mayor of Greater Manchester’s decision to implement a bus franchising scheme across the city-region was lawfully carried out, as were all other aspects of the franchising process.

Mayor Andy Burnham said: “I am delighted that we are setting the wheels in motion to start delivering on our transformative Bee Network vision.

“Not only is this really important in the current cost-of-living crisis, it also signifies the first major step towards a transport system that is greener, better integrated, more accessible and more affordable.