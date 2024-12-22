Chewing gum recycling bin installed at Wigan Wallgate railway station
Northern has installed chewing gum bins at 13 stations across the North West, including at Wigan Wallgate.
The specialist bins were made from recycled chewing gum by Gumdrop Ltd, which has developed a unique recycling solution for chewing gum waste.
Chewing gum deposited in these bins will be transformed into new products like coffee cups, stationery and trainer soles using the GUM-TEC® compound.
Craig Harrop, regional director for Northern in the North West, said: “Discarded chewing gum is an expensive and persistent issue for us. Its removal is a time-consuming process for our cleaning teams whose time could be better spent on the overall cleanliness and appearance of our stations.
“These new Gumdrop bins will provide our customers with a dedicated disposal point for their chewing gum and help ensure a cleaner environment for all rail users.”
