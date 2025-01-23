Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Greater Manchester will not charge drivers for entering the area after the Government promised to invest £86m in cleaning up the region’s air.

The investment, announced on Thursday, largely accepts proposals put forward by Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham in 2023 as he sought to avoid introducing a clean air charging zone similar to London’s ultra-low emissions zone (Ulez).

It includes £51.1m for new low and zero-emission buses, £5m for traffic management measures and £8m to help Manchester’s taxi drivers move to cleaner vehicles.

Signs were erected across the borough to let drivers know about the clean air zone, before it was scrapped

Welcoming the announcement, Mr Burnham said it was a “vote of confidence in our investment-led approach to cleaning up our air.

“This is the right decision for Greater Manchester and it gives people here the certainty they have long needed.”

Several local authorities have introduced charges for drivers as a way of cutting pollution and improving air quality in recent years, but the policy has proved controversial.

London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan’s decision to extend the Ulez to the whole of the capital was blamed for Labour’s defeat in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election in July 2023, and Mr Burnham paused his own plans to introduce a charging zone in February 2022 in the face of local opposition.

He abandoned those plans in December 2023, arguing he could meet his obligations to reduce nitrogen dioxide levels with an investment package.

Mr Burnham credited the implementation of Manchester’s Bee Network of public transport “on time and on budget” with persuading ministers that he could deliver improvements to air quality without charging drivers.

Air quality minister Emma Hardy said: “To improve our health, well-being and the environment, we must improve our air quality.

“Local authorities know their communities well and so they need to develop plans that are most effective for their local area, and I am pleased that Greater Manchester has found a clear way to reduce emissions without the need to charge motorists.”

Local authorities are obliged to develop plans to reduce nitrogen dioxide levels, and the UK has a target of reaching an annual average concentration of no more than 40 micrograms per cubic metre.