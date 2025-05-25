People are being warned to expect delays following an incident on the railway near Wigan.

Emergency services are dealing with the incident on the tracks between Wigan North Western and St Helens Central which took place at around 3pm on Sunday.

A Northern spokesperson said: "Services between St Helens Central and Wigan North Western are being disrupted due to the emergency services dealing with an incident. The police are now on site."

Passengers are being urged to check their journey

A National Rail spokesperson said: "The emergency services dealing with an incident between St Helens Central and Wigan North Western. Whilst they do their work, all lines are blocked. Trains between Liverpool Lime Street and Wigan North Western may be delayed by up to 50 minutes.”

Disruption is expected until at least 8pm.