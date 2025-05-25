House prices in Wigan increased slightly in March, new figures show.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average Wigan house price in the year to March was £189,007 – a 0.9 per cent increase on February.

The picture was different from that across the North West, where prices increased by 2.5 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rise in Wigan contributes to the longer-term trend in the area, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 8.7 per cent over the last year.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average Wigan house price in the year to March was £189,007: a 0.9 per cent increase on February

It means the area ranked 14th among the North West’s 35 local authorities for annual growth, with the average price in Wigan rising by £15,000 over the past year.

The highest annual growth in the North West was in Blackburn with Darwen, where property prices increased on average by 16.9 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Chorley gained 0.5 per cent in value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the UK, average house prices have jumped 6.4 per cent over the past year, as the ending of a stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland from April onwards sparked a stampede of homebuyers in the run-up.

The figures were released as statistics showed UK inflation surged to its highest level (3.5 per cent) for more than a year last month.

Andrew Montlake, chief executive at Coreco mortgage brokers, said: "With inflation edging up sharply this morning, and mortgage rates likely to follow as expectations of further base rate cuts reduce, this could see average values start to retreat again.

"If prices do start to ease, they will only go so far as there is a fundamental lack of supply."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Handford, managing director at estate agent group Fine and Country, said: "In the months ahead, inflation and still-elevated borrowing costs are likely to weigh on demand, particularly as affordability remains stretched across much of the country.

"That said, a period of softer or stabilising house prices may offer a welcome opportunity for first-time buyers who have been priced out in some areas of the country."