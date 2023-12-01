Delays for drivers and school pupils as Wigan road closed during rush hour

Drivers are being diverted and school buses are running late amid reports of an incident in Wigan.

Two cars crashed on Meadow Pit Lane, Haigh, on Friday morning, leading to the closure of the road and delays in the area.

A fire service spokesman said: “At just after 7.15am this morning, one fire engine from Horwich was called to a crash involving two cars on Meadow Pit Lane, Wigan.

"Firefighters assisted colleagues from North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Police to make the scene safe. Crews were in attendance for around one hour.”

As a result of the incident, police closed Red Rock Lane in Standish on Friday morning and were turning drivers away at the roundabout with Chorley Road.

Shevington High School warned of delays to bus services taking pupils to lessons.