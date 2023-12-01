News you can trust since 1853
Delays for drivers and school pupils as Wigan road closed during rush hour

Drivers are being diverted and school buses are running late amid reports of an incident in Wigan.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 1st Dec 2023, 08:45 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 09:51 GMT
Two cars crashed on Meadow Pit Lane, Haigh, on Friday morning, leading to the closure of the road and delays in the area.

A fire service spokesman said: “At just after 7.15am this morning, one fire engine from Horwich was called to a crash involving two cars on Meadow Pit Lane, Wigan.

"Firefighters assisted colleagues from North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Police to make the scene safe. Crews were in attendance for around one hour.”

As a result of the incident, police closed Red Rock Lane in Standish on Friday morning and were turning drivers away at the roundabout with Chorley Road.

Shevington High School warned of delays to bus services taking pupils to lessons.

A statement on Facebook said: “Although the road is not officially on any route it is used by the 957, 958, 960 to reach the starting point of the route.”

