Disruption as major Wigan road closes for more than a month
Pepper Lane in Standish was to be shut to traffic for five weeks from today (November 4) due to gas works in the area.
There will be multiway traffic lights in place that will move as the job progresses.
Several months ago, the gas pipes from Preston Road to the new Almond Green Avenue were replaced.
This new work is believed to go from Almond Green Avenue - the entrance to the new Bloor Estate - to around the Robin Hill Drive area, though this is not confirmed in a letter sent to residents.
The letter said: “Bus stops within the immediate vicinity of the works will be closed temporarily.
"There is likely to be some disruption due to heavy machinery, barriers and cones.
"As always with traffic management please plan your journey accordingly.”