Diversion for motorists as road between Wigan and Bolton closed for resurfacing
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bolton Council has announced that carriageway patching will be done on Platt Lane in Westhoughton, between Park Road and the Wigan boundary.
The work was due to start on Monday, August 12 and will take one week.
The road closure will be in place between 9.30am and 3.30pm on weekdays.
Platt Lane runs from Park Road in Westhoughton to North Road in Atherton and is used by drivers travelling between Bolton and Wigan.
An alternative route suggested goes via Manchester Road, Newbrook Road, Bank Street, Gloucester Street, Bag Lane and North Road,
A statement on the council’s website said: “The council would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused to local residents and road users, but every effort will be made to keep this to a minimum. Your patience would be appreciated during this time.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.