More strikes by the RMT union in November have forced the train operator Northern to advise its customers “Do Not Travel” on three separate dates.

Action taking place on Saturday November 5, Monday 7 and Wednesday 9 will bring all but a handful of services across the network to a halt.

Northern is also advising customers to “check before you travel” on Sunday November 6, Tuesday 8 and Thursday 10, when services will not be able to start until much later in the morning.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We apologise again for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action by the RMT will cause to our customers.

“We all want to see an end to this dispute and hope that discussions between the industry and trade unions will lead to a resolution soon so that we can avoid more disruptive strikes in the future.”