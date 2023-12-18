News you can trust since 1853
Driver flees scene after car takes out traffic lights

A motorist fled the scene after their car careered out of control and demolished a set of traffic lights.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Dec 2023, 08:07 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 08:07 GMT
A fire crew from Hindley was called to the scene of the smash at the junction of Church Street, Manchester Road and Chorley Road in Westhoughton because witnesses thought that the strick KIa Stonic was on fire.

But it turned out that the “smoke” was powder from its air bag.

A general view of the junction between Church Street, Manchester Road and Chorley Road where the road smash took placeA general view of the junction between Church Street, Manchester Road and Chorley Road where the road smash took place
A general view of the junction between Church Street, Manchester Road and Chorley Road where the road smash took place
Emergency services attended the scene at 2am on Monday December 18 and say that no other vehicle was involved.

A spokesman for the Hindley crew said that they simply made the vehicle safe by disconnecting the battery and also cleared up some debris.

Of the driver and any other occupants of the Kia, there was no sign he said.