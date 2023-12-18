Driver flees scene after car takes out traffic lights
A motorist fled the scene after their car careered out of control and demolished a set of traffic lights.
A fire crew from Hindley was called to the scene of the smash at the junction of Church Street, Manchester Road and Chorley Road in Westhoughton because witnesses thought that the strick KIa Stonic was on fire.
But it turned out that the “smoke” was powder from its air bag.
Emergency services attended the scene at 2am on Monday December 18 and say that no other vehicle was involved.