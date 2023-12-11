Elderly pedestrian seriously injured in Wigan road collision
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 77-year-old pedestrian suffered a leg fracture and a head injury in the crash on Wigan Road, Land Gate, shortly before 6.30pm on Sunday December 10.
The North West Air Ambulance was scrambled, but the casualty was taken to Salford Royal Hospital by a road ambulance in the end.
The road was closed off to traffic for two hours afterwards as investigations were conducted.
The victim’s daughter went on social media to say that her dad had been in a lot of pain but had been “drugged up” and was now resting before possibly undergoing an operation.
She also thanked members of the public for their concerns and said she hoped the taxi driver was all right following the collision.
A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision at 6.27pm on December 10 and arrived at 6.32pm.
"A man aged approximately 77 was taken to Salford Hospital with leg injuries and was conscious and breathing during the journey.
"The air ambulance was mobilised but was ultimately not required.”