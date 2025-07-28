The £100m electrification of the railway between Wigan and Bolton is complete after overhead power lines were entered into service.

Overnight on Saturday, Network Rail teams unveiled new train driver signage and removed barriers at stations which have seen platforms extended.

It follows successful test train running and regulatory sign-off to commission the newly installed infrastructure along the 6.5-mile route.

The £100m investment from the Department for Transport has been delivered by Network Rail in partnership with its supply chain and train operating partners.

The first electric train leaving Wigan North Western

Now complete, it means cleaner and quieter trains are able to run under electric power along the route.

It also enables operators to run longer trains with more carriages over further distances in future, improving train connectivity across the North West.

Since 2022 the project has seen: 21km of power lines installed, 414 new overhead line equipment stanchions erected, six road bridges and one footbridge completely reconstructed, modifications to 17 bridges and two-level crossings, signalling and track upgrades completed, and platform extensions at Hindley, Westhoughton and Ince stations.

Train driver signage is unveiled as work to electrify the railway is completed

Kathryn Berry, Network Rail scheme project manager, said: “It’s a very proud moment to see this newly electrified railway line enter into service after many years of hard work to modify bridges, level crossings and stations to make way for the overhead power lines.

“I’d like to thank our supply chain, local partners, train operators and lineside neighbours for their patience during construction. Now complete train services will be able to run in electric mode, providing quieter and more reliable journeys, whilst improving air quality for communities along the 6.5-mile route.”

Craig Harrop, regional director for Northern, said: "The electrification of the line between Wigan and Bolton is great news for our customers and the communities we serve. This investment will support faster, more reliable and more sustainable journeys in the future, helping us deliver a better, greener railway for the North. I'd like to thank customers for their patience whilst this upgrade work has been under way."

Electrifying this section of railway gives greater operational flexibility for train operators and brings this part of the rail network in line with upgrades to a train maintenance facility at Wigan Springs Branch.

It will also reduce the number of diesel trains running on the route, improving air quality.