Extra spaces for Wigan borough park-and-ride ‘will boost town centre’
The extra capacity at the hub in Tyldesley is designed for people who use the Leigh guided busway.
The forthcoming Tyldesley Travel Hub will also feature enhanced security measures including lighting, CCTV, parcel lockers and an office for busway staff.
Tyldesley and Mosley Common councillor Joanne Marshall, Leigh MP Jo Platt and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham have all praised the scheme.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Coun Marshall. “I am confident that residents and local businesses will see the benefits when the hub opens at the end of 2025.
“The additional 100 park-and-ride spaces will alleviate the current on-street parking situation and free up parking in the town centre, making it easier for those looking to shop locally.”
Ms Platt added: “A lot of work has gone into making this happen.”
She said would continue to push for a park-and-ride facility in Atherton.
“I’ve already attended meetings where I’ve shared my thoughts and I will continue to lobby for Atherton to be included in any future travel plans,” she said.
Mr Burnham said: “The value of this investment in Tyldesley cannot be underestimated. This scheme is not only about improving connectivity, it also has the potential to significantly enhance the parking situation in the town centre for local shoppers.
“Revitalising our high streets requires a coordinated approach, and initiatives like this can help turn things around.”
Jamieson Contracting Ltd has been appointed to design the project and a full planning application is expected to presented to Wigan Council soon.
