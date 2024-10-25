Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A park-and-ride hub is to get more than 100 new parking places.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The extra capacity at the hub in Tyldesley is designed for people who use the Leigh guided busway.

The forthcoming Tyldesley Travel Hub will also feature enhanced security measures including lighting, CCTV, parcel lockers and an office for busway staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyldesley and Mosley Common councillor Joanne Marshall, Leigh MP Jo Platt and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham have all praised the scheme.

The current Tyldesley park-and-ride scheme on Astley Street

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Coun Marshall. “I am confident that residents and local businesses will see the benefits when the hub opens at the end of 2025.

“The additional 100 park-and-ride spaces will alleviate the current on-street parking situation and free up parking in the town centre, making it easier for those looking to shop locally.”

Ms Platt added: “A lot of work has gone into making this happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said would continue to push for a park-and-ride facility in Atherton.

“I’ve already attended meetings where I’ve shared my thoughts and I will continue to lobby for Atherton to be included in any future travel plans,” she said.

Mr Burnham said: “The value of this investment in Tyldesley cannot be underestimated. This scheme is not only about improving connectivity, it also has the potential to significantly enhance the parking situation in the town centre for local shoppers.

“Revitalising our high streets requires a coordinated approach, and initiatives like this can help turn things around.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamieson Contracting Ltd has been appointed to design the project and a full planning application is expected to presented to Wigan Council soon.

Residents and businesses are being invited to a drop-in session on Monday afternoon (October 28) at Tyldesley Rugby Club to learn more about the park-and-ride project.