Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A cycling charity has called for greater funding for environmentally-friendly travel as cycling rates remain below pre-pandemic levels across England.

The Active Lives Survey from Sport England is used to assess how much exercise people are getting across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures from the survey, compiled by the Department for Transport, show 8.2 per cent of people in Wigan were cycling at least once a month in the year to November 2022 – a fall from 12.6 per cent in 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures show 8.2 per cent of people in Wigan were cycling at least once a month in the year to November 2022 – a fall from 12.6 per cent in 2019

Across England, 16.1 per cent of people said they biked once a month in 2019 – this has since fallen to 13.1 per cent.

Cycling UK – which campaigns for better access to cycling across the country – called the figures disheartening, especially given a spike at the height of the pandemic when fewer cars were on the road.

Duncan Dollimore, head of campaigns at the charity, said: "This should be a wake-up call for a government that's slashed dedicated funding for cycling and walking by more than two thirds, and has been told in crystal clear terms by the National Audit Office that it can’t meet its own targets to increase levels of cycling without substantially increasing investment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Provisional data from the Department for Transport – taken from traffic counts – shows five per cent fewer bikes on the road in June 2023 than a year before.

Mr Dollimore continued: "Multiple government policies recognise the carbon reduction, public health, air pollution and economic benefits which flow from more people cycling and walking, particularly for short journeys."

"It’s imperative that the Government reflects on these figures and urgently reverses the cuts in the Autumn Statement," he added.

According to the Active Lives Survey, much of the dip in cycling across England has come from fewer people cycling for leisure – 13.1 per cent did so at least once a month in 2019, compared to 9.2 per cent last year.

Wigan saw a drop over the same period, from 11.9 to 5.7 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "Overall, the numbers of people choosing to walk or cycle increasing over the past year has returned to pre-pandemic levels and we are well on the way to half of all short journeys in towns and cities being walked or cycled by 2030.