A new bus route is coming to Wigan thanks to the Bee Network and work of local councillors.

The new 615 route will go through Scholes, Whelley, New Springs and Aspull before heading to Bolton and serving Horwich Parkway station and Middlebrook Retail Park.

Beginning on Monday October 28, it will run Monday to Saturday, initially on a 12-month trial, with the hope of expansion if it proves popular.

Crucially, this route will serve Bolton Road in Aspull, an area that has been without a bus service since the 715 route was cut by Diamond Buses in early 2020.

It is only since buses came back under public control in Wigan, as part of the Bee Network in September 2023, that adding an additional route has been possible.

Local Councillors for Aspull, New Springs and Whelley ward, Laura Flynn, Ron Conway and Chris Ready, have been campaigning for a bus service for that area of Aspull for years, and have worked with Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, and Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) officers, over the past 12 months to make the new bus service a reality.

Coun Laura Flynn said: “This is what the Bee Network is about; ensuring buses are run to serve communities. It was unacceptable for such a large area as Bolton Road to be without a bus service.

“We are delighted we have been able to rectify this and thank the Transport for Greater Manchester officers for their hard work in making this new service possible.

“We are pleased to bring the first new route in the whole of the Bee Network to Whelley, New Springs and Aspull, and with it now linking up with Horwich Parkway and Middlebrook, we hope it will prove popular and for the service to be expanded.”

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said: “The introduction of the first new Bee Network bus service is an important milestone.

“Once again, we are proving the benefits of a locally controlled and accountable bus network by delivering improvements for our local communities.

“With new and enhanced services connecting Wigan with the Trafford Centre and Middlebrook we are boosting access to jobs, retail and leisure opportunities – which is especially welcome in the lead-up to Christmas.

“The only way we can grow the Bee Network, improve services and keep fares low is if more people use it, so I’d encourage everyone to get onboard and enjoy our cleaner, cheaper and more reliable bus service.”