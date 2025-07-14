Five major roadworks for Wigan motorists to beware
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays, with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
M58 until 6am September 27, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 22 to 27 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
M61 until 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 both directions junction 1 to the M6 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
M6, from 9pm July 19 to 5am July 21, slight delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).
M6, from 10pm July 19 to 5.30am July 25, moderate delays: M6 southbound, junctions 25 to 24 – carriageway closure due to renewal and repair to railway structure.
A580, from 9pm July 28 to 6am August 1, moderate delays: M6 North and southbound, junctions 26 to 24 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule.
