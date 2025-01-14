Four road closures on major Wigan roads for motorists to avoid
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows several closures under way or beginning over the next two weeks:
A580 until 6am January 20, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
A580, from 9pm January 20 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 21a to 26 - carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 9pm January 22 to 5am January 23, slight delays: M6 both directions junctions 24 to 28 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 9pm January 27 to 6am February 1, slight delays: M6 both directions junctions 21a to 26 - carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
