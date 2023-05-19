A grey Ford Mondeo driven by a man in his 60s collided with the central reservation of the motorway just north of junction 27 at Standish at around 9.15pm on Thursday May 18.

The vehicle, minus one of its wheels, bounced off the barrier and came to rest in the first lane.

The southbound carriageway of the M6 was closed for about half an hour following the crash north of the Standish turn-off

Seeing the potential for a further collision involving other vehicles, the driver of an approaching heavy goods vehicle created a road block with his tractor and trailer before the emergency services were called.

Thankfully the Mondeo’s driver was able to scramble from the wreckage unscathed and walk to safety.

A crew from Wigan fire station attended to ensure the written-off car didn’t pose a fire hazard then police and highways personnel towed it away.