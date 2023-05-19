News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you

Gallant trucker protects car driver after M6 motorway crash

A quick-thinking HGV driver came to the aid of a stricken motorist after a smash on the M6 at Wigan.

By Charles Graham
Published 19th May 2023, 08:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 09:13 BST

A grey Ford Mondeo driven by a man in his 60s collided with the central reservation of the motorway just north of junction 27 at Standish at around 9.15pm on Thursday May 18.

The vehicle, minus one of its wheels, bounced off the barrier and came to rest in the first lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
motorist who was almost four times over the drink-drive limit narrowly avoids ja...
The southbound carriageway of the M6 was closed for about half an hour following the crash north of the Standish turn-offThe southbound carriageway of the M6 was closed for about half an hour following the crash north of the Standish turn-off
The southbound carriageway of the M6 was closed for about half an hour following the crash north of the Standish turn-off
Most Popular

Seeing the potential for a further collision involving other vehicles, the driver of an approaching heavy goods vehicle created a road block with his tractor and trailer before the emergency services were called.

Thankfully the Mondeo’s driver was able to scramble from the wreckage unscathed and walk to safety.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A crew from Wigan fire station attended to ensure the written-off car didn’t pose a fire hazard then police and highways personnel towed it away.

The carriageway was closed for about half an hour between junctions 28 and 27.

Related topics:WiganHGVStandish