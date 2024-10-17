Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work is due to start on replacing 60-year-old gas mains underneath a busy Wigan road.

Gas distribution firm Cadent will carry out work on Whelley to install plastic gas mains, including pipework running for around 100m.

It follows a number of gas leaks in the area and is part of an £80m programme to modernise the infrastructure across the North West.

Temporary two-way traffic lights will be used to manage vehicles on Whelley and the work will go across the junction for Wilton Avenue, meaning it will be closed and a short detour will be in place.

Gas mains are being replaced under the road on Whelley

The work begins on Saturday, October 19 and is expected to be completed by Sunday, October 27.

Mark Syers, head of investment planning (North West) at Cadent, said: "The work is part of our gas mains replacement programme, through which we are upgrading some of the oldest metallic gas mains in the North West area.

"This year alone in the North West, we are investing £80m to upgrade 420km of pipes, which includes more than 20km in the Wigan area.

"This work in Whelley involves the upgrade of a 100-metre section of pipeline, which is around 60 years old now. It's underneath the road, so we need to have temporary traffic lights up while we carry out the work. It's happening during half-term for some local schools, including one that's directly opposite the work.

"We hope people understand this is essential work to maintain a safe gas network, one that helps keep most of the homes in the local area warm in winter.

"Gas stays on while this work happens, apart from a number of properties which take a direct gas feed from this pipe. For these, gas will be turned off, only for a short period, while we connect their property into the new pipe. We aim to have gas back on the same day it goes off. We'll talk to each home owner about this and give advance notice regarding which day this will happen on.

"It's also important to stress that if anyone smells gas, nearby or anywhere, do not assume it is related to this work. It may not be and needs to be checked. Act immediately and call the gas emergency service on 0800 111 999, day or night."

A Wigan Council spokesman said the work would not affect the recent resurfacing of Whelley.