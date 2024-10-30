'Great moment' as new bus service leaves Wigan for Middlebrook Retail Park

The first passengers have hopped on board a new bus service connecting Wigan town centre with a popular retail park.

The 615 to Middlebrook Retail Park restores a link that was lost four years ago and is the first new bus service to be introduced by the Bee Network.

Among the first passengers to try out the new service on Monday was Maxson Goh, who said: “I'm sure for the people who work at Middlebrook Retail Park and live in Wigan, this could definitely be a very attractive option for them.”

Speaking at Wigan bus station, Lewis Hall described the new bus link as a “fantastic opportunity”, while Edith Bennison welcomed the new service, adding that the only way to travel to the retail park before was by car.

There will also now be twice as many 132 buses running between Wigan and the Trafford Centre, with the introduction of a half-hourly service.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said: “This is a great moment for the Bee Network and the people of Wigan, who are the first in our city-region to get a new, bespoke bus service thanks to our pioneering move to take back control of the network.

“With new and enhanced services connecting Wigan with the Trafford Centre and Middlebrook, we are boosting access to jobs, retail and leisure opportunities. With capped bus fares people can also ensure they’re getting the best value for money when they’re travelling to work, the shops or to meet up with friends and family – which is especially welcome in the lead-up to Christmas.

“This is yet another demonstration of how moving to a locally controlled and more accountable bus network is delivering huge improvements for our communities, and there is so much more we want to do to unlock more opportunities for people across Greater Manchester.

“I’d encourage everyone to get onboard the new 615 and the enhanced 132 and enjoy our cleaner, cheaper and more reliable bus service.”

Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “It is great to see these improvements to our bus services, with the Bee Network back under local control. Wigan borough was one of the first places in Greater Manchester to get Bee Network buses and last month saw the V1 start trialling a 24-hour service between Leigh and Manchester Royal Infirmary.

“With the new 615 service restoring a previously scrapped route and more buses running from our borough to the Trafford Centre, these first 12 months have seen some great improvements in our local network.”

Passengers are encouraged to check any changes to their normal service by visiting a Travelshop or checking the Bee Network app or website. Information will also be updated on bus stops.

Mr Burnham also announced this week that the £2 bus fare cap will remain in place in Greater Manchester next year, despite the Government announcing it would be increased to £3 in the budget.

He said this was possible as services are under local control through the Bee Network.