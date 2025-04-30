Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to deliver a new £32m train station in Golborne have reached a milestone moment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Council has given the green light to the planning application for the station and Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) have appointed a local company to design it.

Greater Manchester has ambitious plans to bring eight commuter rail lines into the Bee Network by 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new station – which will reconnect Golborne to the railway for the first time in more than 60 years – is part of the city-region's wider plans to improve connectivity for communities as part of the first fully-integrated transport system outside London.

The new Golborne Station would cost £32m

Planning approval follows hot on the heels of the government giving the go ahead to the station’s outline business case in January, which set out the transformational benefits it will bring to the area as part of the Bee Network.

It means TfGM, Greater Manchester Combined Authority and Wigan Council, working with Government, will now develop a full business case and detailed design in 2025.

To deliver this work, TfGM has appointed Golborne-based engineering firm Murphy to develop the final station designs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist's impression of what the new Golborne station would look like

Subject to approval from government, work is expected to begin in 2026 with the first trains hoped to stop there in 2027.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said: “This is a significant moment for Greater Manchester, with the approval of the planning application for Golborne station bringing us closer to reconnecting Golborne to the railway network for the first time in more than 60 years.

“Local residents have campaigned tirelessly for the restoration of rail services to Golborne. This approval is a victory for the community and a step towards realising our shared vision for better connectivity, easing congestion on local roads, reducing carbon emissions and supporting economic growth.

“We are committed to moving forward at pace with this project and bringing rail into the Bee Network – making it easier to get around the city-region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To have such a respected partner like Murphy on board to take the station through detailed design is a fantastic result, and we can then move swiftly through to construction. With roots in the community, they understand how better connections will open up access to skilled jobs and opportunities across the city-region while making Golborne an even greater place to live and work.”

Golborne currently has no direct bus, train or tram services to Manchester, so train services would reduce journey times into Manchester city centre by up to 30 minutes.

In 2024, nearly 3,000 people had their say on the station proposals which have been developed by TfGM, Wigan Council and Greater Manchester Combined Authority, with over 90 per cent of respondents supporting the plans.

Nearby Leigh is the biggest town in England without a rail station, while the wider area – including Lowton – is the largest and most populous area in Greater Manchester not connected to the rail network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The station includes plans for a new accessible two-platform rail station including step-free access throughout, a new hourly service between Wigan and Manchester Victoria and onwards to Stalybridge, an improved town centre car park, and new walking and cycling links to the town centre.

It would also be less than 2km from Haydock Park Racecourse, providing important support to Raceday events, reducing the numbers of cars on the roads and delivering more travel options to the venue.

Leader of Wigan Council, Coun David Molyneux, said: “The Council has worked closely with Transport for Greater Manchester, ensuring the new station will deliver the best for the local community and wider area, and connect Golborne to the rail network for the first time in decades.

“Community wealth building, keeping the local pound in our borough, and supporting our local supply chain is a real priority for us and I am delighted that a local, Golborne-based company has been appointed to deliver the next phase of this exciting project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new Golborne station will make a real difference to people’s lives and our wider region and this announcement is another step forward in making it a reality.”

Murphy will now take forward the proposals to deliver detailed designs, which will support the station’s final business case.

Chris Cayton, Transportation Managing Director at Murphy, said: “With offices in Stonecross and Golborne, we were particularly delighted to be appointed the first phase of this project alongside our valued supply chain, including design partner WSP, to greatly improve transport links in the local area for the benefit of the surrounding communities. As a company, Murphy is focused on improving life by delivering world-class infrastructure and this project will do just that.”

As well as the station, partners are looking at ways to improve the town and areas around the station through the Golborne town centre Masterplan. This would make them even better places to live and visit with improved cycling and walking links and opportunities for further investment in Golborne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The station would be delivered though locally devolved government funding.

Jo Platt, MP for Leigh and Atherton, said: “The community in Golborne have been waiting a long time for this. After years of campaigning and planning, it’s fantastic to see Golborne station reach this next milestone.

“This important transport infrastructure will bring better connectivity, help to reduce congestion and support local economic growth. Connectivity and growth across all of Leigh and Atherton is extremely important to me and I am excited to see the benefits this will bring to the town.”