The consultation, which ran from January 4 to midnight Thursday February 15, received 2,898 survey responses.

It gathered views on the proposed station facilities and links to the local area, as well as information from respondents about their potential future use of the station.

It also sought feedback on the facilities within the station, the location of a proposed new eastern access to Golborne town centre, accessibility features, car park improvements and active travel measures to support walking, cycling and wheeling.

An artist's impression of how Golborne station would look

The responses to the proposals will now be considered to inform detailed designs and planning, before a final business case is submitted to the government.

Cat Morris, Rail Programme Sponsor at Transport for Greater Manchester, said: “As part of the Bee Network, the plans for a new station at Golborne aim to improve public transport connectivity for people in Golborne, Lowton and Leigh, as well as the broader borough of Wigan.

“It was good to see so many peopled engaged with the proposals, and their feedback will help shape the best scheme possible.”

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said: “I am delighted that so many people have engaged with these ambitious proposals.

“We want to deliver a station that people in Golborne are proud of, and it was hugely important that everyone had the chance to have their say to helps shape the plans.

“This station would not only benefit those using public transport but also ease congestion for those who still need to drive – helping to reduce emissions and improve the health of the wider community. We are determined to transform how people travel across Greater Manchester and give them more choice through the Bee Network.

“A new station at Golborne is a key step in our ambitions for local rail to be part of the Bee Network by 2030.”

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) is working in partnership with Wigan Council and Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) to deliver the city-region’s first new railway station in more than two decades.

Golborne currently has no direct bus, train or tram services to Manchester, so train services would reduce journey times into Manchester city centre by up to 30 minutes.

The scheme forms part of significant investment locally to support GMCA’s ambitions to make local rail an integral part of the Bee Network – Greater Manchester’s vision for a joined-up London-style public transport system – by 2030.

Leader of Wigan Council, Coun David Molyneux MBE, added: “I’m really encouraged that so many people shared their views with us on the ambitious plans for a new rail station at Golborne.

“Our team have been out and about in the community talking to people, sharing the plans and hearing opinions over the last couple of months.

“Work is now taking place behind the scenes to capture the views shared and will form the final plan. This is certainly an exciting time for Golborne!”

The consultation was launched in January at an event attended by around 100 people, while TfGM and Wigan Council hosted a series of public drop-in sessions during the 6-week consultation period.