It is believed the HGV turned out of the Wheatlea industrial estate and tried to head the wrong way up the northbound carriageway of the A49 Warrington Road towards Land Gate.

The trucker then got the vehicle jammed as he tried to turn it round.

Warrington Road's northbound carriageway was brought to a standstill by the lorry

Police vans sealed off the road between Land Gate roundabout and Marus Bridge crossroads while a recovery team heads to the scene to help.

No-one has been harmed in the mishap which was reported at 7.25am on the morning of Wednesday April 26.

One onlooker said: “The lorry came out of the industrial estate and didn’t go onto the far side of the dual carriageway when he turned right as he went towards the motorway.

"Somebody tried to give the driver advice but I think there was a language problem.”