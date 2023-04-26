News you can trust since 1853
Jack-knifed lorry brings rush hour chaos to one of Wigan's busiest roads

Wigan’s rush hour traffic was brought to a standstill on one of its busiest roads after a lorry jack-knifed.

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Apr 2023, 09:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 09:05 BST

It is believed the HGV turned out of the Wheatlea industrial estate and tried to head the wrong way up the northbound carriageway of the A49 Warrington Road towards Land Gate.

The trucker then got the vehicle jammed as he tried to turn it round.

Warrington Road's northbound carriageway was brought to a standstill by the lorryWarrington Road's northbound carriageway was brought to a standstill by the lorry
Police vans sealed off the road between Land Gate roundabout and Marus Bridge crossroads while a recovery team heads to the scene to help.

No-one has been harmed in the mishap which was reported at 7.25am on the morning of Wednesday April 26.

One onlooker said: “The lorry came out of the industrial estate and didn’t go onto the far side of the dual carriageway when he turned right as he went towards the motorway.

"Somebody tried to give the driver advice but I think there was a language problem.”

Vehicles were forced to take long detours to continue their journeys while attempts were made to extricate the lorry.

