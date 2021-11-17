Lancashire M6 closed northbound after serious crash this morning

The M6 in Lancashire is closed northbound after a serious crash this morning (Wednesday, November 17).

By Matthew Calderbank
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 7:21 am
Updated Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 7:54 am

All northbound traffic is being held whilst emergency services work at the scene, between junctions 33 (Galgate, Lancaster South, A6) and 34 (Heysham, Morecambe).

The crash, which has been described as serous, happened at around 4.15am.

Lancashire Police, North West Ambulance Service, Lancashire Fire & Rescue and National Highways all have units attending.

It has led to over 4 miles of queueing traffic on the approach to the scene.

Work is ongoing at the scene to clean up debris in the road before the carriageway can be safely reopened.

National Highways say the motorway could remain closed 'for some time' and diversions are now in place.

You can find full details on the diversion route here.

More to follow...

The crash is believed to have happened at around 4.15am and has led to over 4 miles of queueing traffic. Pic: Google
