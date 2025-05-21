Large traffic operation under way in Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 21st May 2025, 12:30 BST
More than a dozen police vehicles have been spotted in a Wigan town during a road safety and driving offences crackdown.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s traffic unit are in Platt Bridge as part of Operation Considerate.

Operation Considerate is GMP’s dedicated policing operation that aims to detect a range of driving offences, prosecute individuals where necessary and raise awareness of how we can all be safer on the roads.

There will also be a speed enforcement operation in place which will detect a number of drivers breaching the speed limit.

