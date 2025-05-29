A Wigan borough town’s new bike lane has been slammed by residents and businesses after roadworks will only finish three months later than planned.

The project to install new pavements and a cycle lane on St Helens Road in Leigh was due to take place from August 2024 until March this year, but work didn’t start until October last year and is now expected to finish in late June, Wigan Council said.

But elderly and disabled residents have hit out at the roadworks, claiming it’s making it harder to get around on foot.

Joan Allan, a 95-year-old resident of Pennington House, a large over-55s community on the road, uses a walking frame to get around. She’s found it tricky: “I have to go all the way around. There are no bus stops on either side of the road for us to use [instead of walking to the town centre].

“It’s really bad. I am lucky with my walker.

“Once I hit the sandbags with it so I hit my legs into it and I was going into Leigh with blood pouring down my legs.”

Chris Simpson, a powerchair user, also lives in Pennington House and uses the circular 597 bus like Joan to get to the main transport hub and run errands from there.

He said: “The triangular signs are in the pavement so you cannot get past. I have to cross over which sometimes is dangerous. This has not been thought out for people with disabilities.”

But the roadworks diverted the bus route for months, meaning disabled and elderly people who usually get around for free with a bus pass “have to fork out for taxis.”

He added: “When it’s one way the taxis have to find an alternative route and charge double to come back. It’s £3.50 to go to the bus station and £7.50 to come back.”

Another Pennington House resident, 72-year-old Michael Cooke, said his wife uses a walking stick but roadworks have left “the ground so uneven there have been a couple of occasions when her tick has skipped — and that’s it, she’s over.”

Ron Highley, 73, lives nearby and said of the 597: “One day it will be on. One day it will be diverted. You cannot even call it organised chaos, it’s just chaos.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands the 597 has resumed normal running since speaking to residents.

However, Pennington House residents aren’t the only ones affected. 71-year-old Linda Ellison has contacted Greater Manchester mayor and ex-Leigh MP Andy Burnham about the works.

“It’s awful somebody can be here that long and have this,” she said. “We have worked all our life to then get this… I will not be able to get out because of the lump.”

The “lump” she referred to is a section of pavement containing tiled stones delineating where the new bike lane and path starts, but it is raised several centimeters from the original height of the old pavement.

The raised pavement also means Linda now believes she needs planning permission to park her car in her front garden.

She explained: “I was told next door did not need planning permission to park in their gardens. They did not give them planning permission because they didn’t need a dropped curb as it was so low.

“I was told I would need planning permission to get a dropped curb, but I can’t do it now.”

Her husband Brian, 84, has lived in their home for 79 years, but has spent the last two and a half years housebound due to various illnesses.

Now, he “could not get up the bridge in his wheelchair” due to the rough paving, Linda added.

And it’s not just elderly people who complained about the scheme to the LDRS.

Working mum Gemma Ferguson, a childcare practitioner, has three visually impaired children and her husband is ‘completely blind’. She fears for them using the uneven paving: [My husband] gets the bus to Manchester for work. He now has to cross fiev to 10 minutes further away because he cannot use the temporary crossing.

“The path is narrower now they have taken it up. It’s a trip hazard for people that cannot see.”

Business owners are irate, claiming trade has halved in the last few months.

Janahan Maniraj , a supervisor at the Premier convenience store, said: “Business is down more than 50 per cent. They have been doing this for the last six months. It’s still not finished.

“Normally people park in front of the shop but not the last six months so we have lost more than half. We have got staff to pay. The council said they are not going to help or anything.

“It’s a 200m cycle lane. I don’t get it.”

Edna Lee, owner of Lee’s Bakery for the last 36 years, added: “We are 50 per cent down on trade. We had one girl retire and she was not replaced. We have got clientele here, we are well known… it’s not good.”

A spokesperson for Wigan Council said: “We understand the concerns raised by residents in Leigh regarding the ongoing works on St Helens Road.

"While the original programme was scheduled to take place from August 2024 to March 2025, work began in October and is now expected to complete in June. There has been a short, three-week delay caused by unforeseen issues with underground utilities and drainage installations.

“During the work, a lane closure was introduced to accelerate progress and minimise overall disruption. This has now been replaced with temporary traffic lights.

“Throughout the project we have kept emergency services informed and we’ve had no reports of access issues. We appreciate residents’ patience as we deliver this improvement work.”

Transport for Greater Manchester declined to comment.