Long delays for drivers as M6 in Wigan closed for 'police-led incident'
Drivers are facing long delays after the M6 was closed in both directions in Wigan.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 18:54 BST- 1 min read
National Highways reported the motorway was shut between junctions 23 (Newton) and 24 (Ashton) at around 6pm on Friday.
They said it was due to a “police-led incident” but no further details of the incident have yet been reported.
Emergency services were in attendance and National Highways traffic officers were working to manage traffic.
But motorists were warned there are delays of 30 minutes northbound and 20 minutes southbound approaching the closures.