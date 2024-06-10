Lorry gets stuck under Wigan railway bridge

By Alan Weston
Published 10th Jun 2024, 20:37 BST
An articulated lorry got stuck under a railway bridge in Wigan.

A picture taken at the scene in Miry Lane this afternoon shows the white lorry jammed underneath the bridge, near the Stoneacre car showroom.

Traffic was brought to a standstill and structural engineers will have been required to check for any damage to the railway bridge.

The lorry got stuck under a low railway bridge in Miry Lane, Wigan

The low bridge, which only has space for single lane traffic, is a notorious trouble spot with numerous larger vehicles misjudging the height and getting stuck underneath.

The incident today (Monday) was the latest of many disruptions caused by stuck lorries and vans in this area.

It is just around the corner from another low bridge on Prescott Street, which has also seen its more than its fair share of vehicles getting stuck and has been a constant headache for Network Rail.

