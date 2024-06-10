Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An articulated lorry got stuck under a railway bridge in Wigan.

A picture taken at the scene in Miry Lane this afternoon shows the white lorry jammed underneath the bridge, near the Stoneacre car showroom.

Traffic was brought to a standstill and structural engineers will have been required to check for any damage to the railway bridge.

The low bridge, which only has space for single lane traffic, is a notorious trouble spot with numerous larger vehicles misjudging the height and getting stuck underneath.

The incident today (Monday) was the latest of many disruptions caused by stuck lorries and vans in this area.