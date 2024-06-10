Lorry gets stuck under Wigan railway bridge
and live on Freeview channel 276
A picture taken at the scene in Miry Lane this afternoon shows the white lorry jammed underneath the bridge, near the Stoneacre car showroom.
Traffic was brought to a standstill and structural engineers will have been required to check for any damage to the railway bridge.
The low bridge, which only has space for single lane traffic, is a notorious trouble spot with numerous larger vehicles misjudging the height and getting stuck underneath.
The incident today (Monday) was the latest of many disruptions caused by stuck lorries and vans in this area.
It is just around the corner from another low bridge on Prescott Street, which has also seen its more than its fair share of vehicles getting stuck and has been a constant headache for Network Rail.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.