M6 at Wigan closed in both directions after a "police incident"
Further details have not been disclosed but it has been reported on local social media that emergency services have converged on an area near the motorway road bridge at Standish.
Numerous police cars and the North West Air Ambulance were among vehicles seen.
All traffic has been stopped between junctions 27 at Standish and 28 at Leyland.
Vehicles are being diverted away from the area as best they can, causing congestion in other parts of the borough.
A National Highways North West spokesperson posted on X: "The #M6 is CLOSED in both directions between J27 (#Standish) and J28 (#Leyland) due to a @LancsPolice incident.
"Approaching traffic is being diverted at the scene. Please plan ahead of your journey if you are travelling through the area."
The incident appears to have happened on the northbound carriageway.
Long tailbacks are now been reported.