M6 closures due to overturned lorry at side of road

Part of the M6 southbound is closed this morning due to an overturned lorry at the side of the road.

By Holly Pritchard
Friday, 15th April 2022, 8:39 am
Updated Friday, 15th April 2022, 8:47 am

The incident happened shortly after 3am, leading to the southbound carriageway being shut between junction 24 at St Helens and junction 23 at Haydock Island.

Drivers are being advised to follow the “solid circle diversion” via the A58 at Liverpool Road westbound and the A580 East Lancashire Road eastbound.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "The M6 in Greater Manchester is closed southbound between J24 and J23 to facilitate a recovery operation for a lorry which has left the carriageway and come to rest in the nearside verge.

“All emergency services have been in attendance and specialist recovery is now on scene to recover the vehicle.

"Drivers should allow extra time for their journeys while the road is closed.

“Engineers will assess damage to around 100 metres of safety barrier.”

Photo: North West Motorway Police
