There are long queues back to Wigan on the northbound M6 after the motorway was shut at Standish following a lorry fire this morning (Monday, February 21)

Drivers are being diverted off the motorway at Standish and along Wigan Road through Euxton to rejoin the M6 at junction 28 in Leyland.

You can find more details on the lorry crash which brought the M6 to a standstill here.

This is the Diversion Route

Drivers are advised to follow the Hollow Diamond diversion symbol on road signs

- Exit the M6 northbound at J27 in Standish

- At the M6 J27/ A5209 roundabout, join the A5209 eastbound

- At the A5209/A49 junction, turn left onto the A49 northbound

- At the A49/A581 junction, turn right onto the A581 eastbound

- At the A581/B5252 roundabout, join the B5252 northbound

- At the B5252/Euxton Lane roundabout, join Euxton lane westbound

- At the Euxton Lane/Central Drive junction, follow Central Drive northbound

- At Central Drive/B5248 junction follow B5248 westbound

- At the B5248/A49 junction, turn right onto the A49 northbound

- At the A49/B5256 junction, turn left onto the B5256 westbound