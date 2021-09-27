M6 roadworks result in overnight closures

A closure on the northbound carriageway between junction 21a (Croft interchange) and junction 23 ( Haydock Island) will take place between 8pm and 6am.

This is due to a multi-million pound upgrade of the M6 between Warrington and Wigan. National Highways, formerly Highways England, is working to provide extra lanes and new technology along the motorway between junction 21a and junction 26.

Another closure will take place on the southbound carriageway between junction 35 (Carnforth interchange) and junction 34 ( Halton interchange, Lancaster).

This will happen between 9pm to 6am.