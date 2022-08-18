Major junction connecting M62 to M60 'likely to be closed for several hours' after lorry crashes into ditch
Heavy traffic was building on the M62 and M60 after a lorry crashed into a ditch at a major junction.
A lorry crashed into a ditch at Eccles Interchange – where the M62 meets junction 12 of the M60 and junction 1 of the M602 – at around midday on Thursday (August 18).
The carriageway was subsequently shut for assessment and vehicle recovery, with National Highways warning it was likely to remain “closed for several hours”.
Although both link roads from the eastbound M62 onto the clockwise and anti-clockwise M60 were closed, drivers could still join the M60 from the westbound M602 by leaving the eastbound M602 at junction 2.
But drivers were advised the M602 around junction 2 and the westbound link roads onto the M60 were “likely to be extremely busy throughout the afternoon”.
“Drivers should check traffic conditions before setting out on journeys,” a spokesman for National Highways said.
Read More
Greater Manchester Police said “no serious injuries were reported” but a cordon remained in place.
A rapid response vehicle, an ambulance and the Hazardous Area Response Team attended the scene.
“We have taken one patient, a male in his 60s, to hospital with minor injuries,” a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said.
Three fire engines and a number of specialist appliances from Eccles, Salford and Bury also attended.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire Rescue Service added: “One lorry was involved and ended up down the motorway embankment.
“Fire crews are currently in attendance and are working to make the scene safe.”