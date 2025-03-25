Drivers in and around Wigan will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for in the weeks ahead.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays, with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures under way in the next two weeks:

A580 (East Lancashire Road), until 6am April 4, moderate delays: M6 north and southbound, junctions 26 to 24 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in its schedule

M6, from 8pm April 4 to 5am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 27 exit slip lane two closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

