Major road closures: two for Wigan drivers to contend with
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays, with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures under way in the next two weeks:
A580 (East Lancashire Road), until 6am April 4, moderate delays: M6 north and southbound, junctions 26 to 24 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
M6, from 8pm April 4 to 5am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 27 exit slip lane two closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
