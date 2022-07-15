Major road in Wigan borough shut after car crash in early hours

Atherleigh Way in Leigh was shut in both directions on Friday morning between St Helens Road and the A580 East Lancashire Road.

It followed a collision involving one car shortly after 5am, which was attended afterwards by both police officers and paramedics.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: “We responded to a road traffic collision on the A580 East Lancs Road, where a vehicle had crashed into a ditch. Three patients were taken to hospital.”

A police spokesman said: “At 5.04am we were called to a report of a one-vehicle collision involving an Audi on East Lancashire Road, Leigh.

“The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Motorists were advised to avoid the area, with Transport for Greater Manchester suggesting using the East Lancashire Road, St Helens Road and Newton Road instead.