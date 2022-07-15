All you need to know ahead of the Commonwealth Games' baton’s arrival in Wigan

With the Commonwealth Games set to begin on Thursday, July 28, the baton is making its way around the UK and will reach Haigh Woodland Park on Sunday.

There will be a day of family entertainment, with activities and market stalls from 10am, as well as a full programme of live music, including the return of the popular A Summer Serenade event, hosted by Wigan Council’s music service.

Diver Sebastian Prajsnar carries the Queen's baton in the aquarium at The Deep sealife attraction in Hull

Wigan’s Youth Concert Band and Orchestra will welcome the relay with a performance of the national anthem just before 3.30pm and the baton will be taken on a lap of the park, before leaving at 4.15pm to resume its tour.

Starting in 1930, the Commonwealth Games are often referred to as the “friendly games”. It is an international multi-sport event involving athletes originating from the states that make up the Commonwealth of Nations.

The relay started in the UK in October and has visited all 72 Commonwealth nations and territories, before it returned to England earlier this month for its final 25-day journey to the games’ opening ceremony.

The purpose of the relay is to celebrate, connect and excite communities due to take part in the games.

Queen Elizabeth starts the relay by passing her baton to British parasport athlete Kadeena Cox, as Prince Edward looks on

Thousands of baton-bearers are chosen, each with inspiring stories and unique backgrounds, who are nominated in recognition of their contributions to local communities.