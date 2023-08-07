News you can trust since 1853
Major roadworks: eight for Wigan drivers to be aware of over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wigan will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for in the coming days.
By Will Grimond
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M6, from 5am April 14 2021 to 5am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junction 23 to 27 – narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 Smart construction works.

Four of the road works are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes
Four of the road works are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes
M6, from 5am April 9 2021 to 6am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 24 to 26 – lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A580, from 9pm August 7 to 6am August 14, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M6, from 8pm August 10 to 5am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 – lane closures due to maintenance.

M6, from 9pm August 10 to 5am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

A580, from 9pm August 14 to 6am August 21, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M6, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for structure - maintenance.

A580, from 9pm August 21 to 6am August 25, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:DriversWigan