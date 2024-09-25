Major roadworks scheme to create cycle path due to start on busy borough road
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wigan Council and Transport for Greater Manchester drew up a scheme to improve facilities for cyclists on St Helens Road in Leigh.
At peak times more than 1,000 cars per hour have been recorded using the route, but there are few pedestrian and cycle crossing points and the existing cycling facilities are poor.
The scheme will see the introduction of a segregated two-way cycle path on the west side of St Helens Road, protected from other vehicles by raised kerbs.
There will also be a new toucan crossing close to Bonnywell Road, an existing crossing near West Bridgewater Street will be upgraded to a toucan crossing and crossing points at side roads will be improved, with kerbs dropped on both sides of the road and tactile paving where the pavement slopes towards the road.
The cycle path will run behind a bus stop, and zebra crossings and tactile paving will allow pedestrians to cross the cycle track at either end of the bus stop.
This work will connect St Helens Road to the off-road paths around Leigh Sports Village and Pennington Flash, with hopes to continue the route over the canal bridge through to Leigh town centre in future, depending on funding.
A public consultation was held in spring 2023 and construction work is due to start on Monday, September 30.
Contractor George Cox and Sons Ltd will carry out the work, while utility diversions from Electricity North West, Cadent, BT and Virgin are also required.
A temporary northbound one-way restriction on St Helens Road will be needed while work takes place, between Bonnywell Road and West Bridgewater Street.
The southbound diversion will be via Twist Lane, Atherleigh Way and St Helens Road, with local traffic able to go via Spinning Jenny Way, Chapel Street, Mather Lane and Bonnywell Road instead.
Work will be paused from December 2 to January 6, to keep traffic moving during the festive period.
It will resume on January 7 and the project is expected to be completed in the spring.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.