Major Wigan road partly blocked after crash
A crash caused a major Wigan road to be partially blocked today (Thursday April 20).
By Alan Weston
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 11:27 BST
It happened shortly before 10am on Wigan Road in Atherton. The incident led to slow traffic from Westleigh Lane to Schofield Lane.
Traffic information service Inrix reported: "A577 Wigan Road Eastbound partially blocked, slow traffic due to accident from Westleigh Lane to B5235 Schofield Lane."