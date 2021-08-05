Major work begins on giving Wigan ring road a safety makeover

Riverway in Wigan

Works to Riverway, which runs between Central Park Way to Chapel Lane, has started this week following consultation with the public.

Wigan Council has contracted Bethell’s Group PLC to deliver the improvements, which will address current difficulties for pedestrians who cross the road at the Darlington Street / King Street junction.

The changes will make up part of the Greater Manchester Bee Network and will include:

Widening existing footways

Installation of pedestrian crossings

Carriageway resurfacing

Reducing the entrance to King Street to one lane for motorists

Leader of the council and cabinet member for economy and regeneration, Coun David Molyneux said: “The scheme is predominantly pedestrian improvements, though it does address congestion and air quality.

“The pavement widening and additional crossing points will improve safety, which will allow pedestrians to easily travel in and out of the town centre.”

Once complete, the scheme will link to other cycling and walking routes nearby and will complement the pending Road to Wigan Pier changes on the other side of the town centre.

Coun Molyneux added: “Making our road network more reliable and versatile not only benefits regular walkers and cyclists but also encourages those new to this type of exercise to leave the car at home and try a new way of travelling

“By improving the routes in and out of our town centre as well as ensuring our roads, pavements and footpaths are fit for purpose will improve connectivity and will encourage more people to visit, shop and work in Wigan borough.”

The works are due to complete in 20 weeks.

Any lane closures or diversions will be communicated in advance and will be clearly signposted.

The £1.3m scheme will be funded through the Department for Transport’s Growth Deal, which is managed by Transport for Greater Manchester, and will play a part in the city-regional ambition to have the largest cycling and walking network in the country.

The works are carrying on in parallel with walking and cycling improvements plus an upgrade being conducted by engineers to the appearance of the “road to Wigan Pier” - namely Wallgate

Further information can be found at www.wigan.gov.uk/majorprojects