Man hospitalised following crash on East Lancs road.
Emergency services responded to reports of the one-vehicle collision on the A580 in Haydock at around 11.40pm on Wednesday (November 1).
A man in his 50s was taken to hospital where he remains for treatment.
Police are still at the scene to manage the traffic.Road closures are in place on Liverpool Road, East Lancashire Road and Millfield Lane East (Manchester bound) while emergency services attend the incident.
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “We ask that drivers avoid the area and find an alternative route.
"We thank you for your patience as we deal with this incident.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam is urged to message police @MerPolCC or via 101 quoting reference 1134 of November 1.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.