Man hospitalised following crash on East Lancs road.

Wigan motorists are experiencing delays as part of East Lancashire Road is closed after a man crashed his truck into a lamppost.
By Sian Jones
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 10:33 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 10:33 GMT
The eastbound carriage way has been closed since 3.30amThe eastbound carriage way has been closed since 3.30am
The eastbound carriage way has been closed since 3.30am

Emergency services responded to reports of the one-vehicle collision on the A580 in Haydock at around 11.40pm on Wednesday (November 1).

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital where he remains for treatment.

Men injured with one cut from wreckage after two-vehicle Wigan smash involving a...
Police are still at the scene to manage the traffic.Road closures are in place on Liverpool Road, East Lancashire Road and Millfield Lane East (Manchester bound) while emergency services attend the incident.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “We ask that drivers avoid the area and find an alternative route.

"We thank you for your patience as we deal with this incident.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam is urged to message police @MerPolCC or via 101 quoting reference 1134 of November 1.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

