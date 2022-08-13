Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fatal crash involved a Seat Leon and BMW X5 on the A6 between Anderton and Blackrod, near the junction with Grimeford Lane, at around 10.25pm.

The driver of the Seat, a 38-year-old man, was sadly was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics also treated two occupants in the BMW who sustained minor injuries.

The fatal crash happened in Chorley Road, near the Cherry Tree restaurant, at around 10.25pm on Friday, August 12

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greater Manchester Police said no arrests have been made at this stage.

The road was closed overnight whilst police crash investigators worked at the scene.

The force is now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

What police say

GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for anyone who might have seen the two cars driving in the Blackrod area to get in touch.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone with footage, including dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV from the area in the moments before the crash.

PC Becky Hall said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with all those affected by this devastating incident – particularly the family of the man who sadly lost his life, and we are doing all we can to support them at this awful time.

“We’re working to piece together the circumstances behind this incident and will be conducting a full and thorough investigation to ensure that no stone is left unturned to establish exactly what has happened here.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area on Friday evening – or who may have footage from around that time that could end up being crucial to this investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 3848 of 12/08/22.