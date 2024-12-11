The Mayor of Greater Manchester has reassured commuters that buses and trams will not be affected during this week’s strike action.

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) has made revised pay offers and improved terms for its staff, as it aims to reach an agreement with unions and avoid strike action.

Unison and Unite unions are planning to start industrial action on Thursday.

It does not include bus or tram drivers, but staff in office-based roles and at interchanges, information and ticket offices, and the customer contact centre.

GM Mayor Andy Burnham

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “With several revised and improved pay offers made to staff, this strike action is now primarily about giving more money to those already earning more than £50,000. We believe that a 2.5 per cent rise for those high earners is fair, which is why we’ve weighted the offer to give the biggest rises to those on the lowest pay.

“Whilst unions in the other transport authorities have accepted the deal, unions in Greater Manchester are still refusing to even put the offer to a member ballot.

The planned action is unnecessary, unjustified and comes at a critical time when we’re readying to launch Bee Network buses across the remainder of Greater Manchester in January.

“Despite the action, the Bee Network will continue to run.”

Services will run as normal and transport interchanges will remain open. Passengers should be aware that, whilst they’ll still be able to make their journey with little disruption expected, some supporting facilities may be reduced, including:

Customers may be unable to buy some ticket products, such as weekly tickets or passes.

People will still be able to buy tickets on board, at machines and pay via contactless.

Some interchange facilities – such as toilets – may be closed.

With Travelshops likely to close, there will be fewer staff members around to help passengers and provide journey information.

The amount of time it takes to take bookings, respond to customer enquiries, process concession applications or update channels (such as the Bee Network website and social media) may also take longer than normal.

TravelSafe Support and Enforcement Officers will continue to work and be deployed to key locations as required.

People are also being encouraged to plan their journeys ahead of one of the busiest weekends of the year, with increased congestion expected on the roads in and around the city centre.

Steve Warrener, Managing Director at Transport for the Greater Manchester, said: “It’s a really busy time of the year and we’re determined to keep the Bee Network going.

"People will still be able get around, support local businesses and visit loved ones.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes and we’ll continue talks with union colleagues with the aim of getting to an agreement and minimising any inconvenience to passengers.

“In the meantime, we’re ploughing on with our preparation to launch Bee Network bus services across the rest of Greater Manchester on January 5, and have contingency plans in place to make sure that can still go ahead.”