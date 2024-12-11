Residents have been left shocked and puzzled after a Wigan restaurant and takeaway suddenly closed.

Bailiffs accessed the Sip ‘N’ Dip diner on Preston Road, Standish, on Monday December 9 to post an enforcement notice in the window and then workmen were seen changing the locks.

Only weeks earlier the premises had undergone a major refurbishment.

One local said: “I was out walking when I noticed workmen forcing Sip’n’Dip’s locks.

"They saw my concerned face and quickly identified themselves as blokes officially changing the locks on behalf of bailiffs.

"Inexplicably, the tenants spent a shedload of money rebranding it internally and out, complete with snazzy neon signs, as an American-style burger diner only a month ago. And now this.

"They had a pet monkey in a cage in the front window which created plenty of interest.

"I’m glad to see it has gone with the tenants rather than be left on its own there.

"It’s a big shame. It was only open for 12 months or so.”

The notice informs the former tenants that the locks have been changed and that if they, or an agent for them, attempts to enter the premises will result in criminal or civil proceedings being taken against them.

They are told that property of theirs remain inside the building and that if they are not removed by arrangement by December 23, bailiffs on behalf of the landlord, Woodvale Developments Limited, reserve the right to dispose of them as they see fit.

Any queries are instructed to be referred to Parkinson Bailiff Services in Chorley.