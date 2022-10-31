News you can trust since 1853
Motorist risked poleaxing cyclists, pedestrians and other cars with a 6ft blind poking out of car window

Talk about road users being blind-sided!

By Charles Graham
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 8:13am

This motorist was stopped by Greater Manchester traffic officers after he was spotted driving along with a long metal pole extending from his front passenger window.

The window blind was long enough to hit a pedestrian on the pavement let alone strike a cyclist or another vehicle when being overtaken.

A traffic officer questions the driver about the blind jutting from his passenger window

With the hazard removed, the driver was allowed on his way without being prosecuted.

A spokesperson for GMP Traffic said: “Traffic PCSOs came across this vehicle this afternoon (October 30).

"Thought process from the driver?

"Obviously thinking that it would be safe to have a 6ft metal blind hanging out of his front window.”Advice given.”

Officers did not say in which part of the city-region the incident took place.