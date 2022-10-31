Motorist risked poleaxing cyclists, pedestrians and other cars with a 6ft blind poking out of car window
Talk about road users being blind-sided!
By Charles Graham
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
31st Oct 2022, 8:13am
This motorist was stopped by Greater Manchester traffic officers after he was spotted driving along with a long metal pole extending from his front passenger window.
The window blind was long enough to hit a pedestrian on the pavement let alone strike a cyclist or another vehicle when being overtaken.
Most Popular
With the hazard removed, the driver was allowed on his way without being prosecuted.
A spokesperson for GMP Traffic said: “Traffic PCSOs came across this vehicle this afternoon (October 30).